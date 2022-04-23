Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $625.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.35% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q3 2022 earnings at $7.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANTM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.95.

Shares of ANTM opened at $502.63 on Thursday. Anthem has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Anthem will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

