Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Appian were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,521,000 after purchasing an additional 750,090 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 111,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,251,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39,448 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 471,350 shares of company stock worth $25,265,049 over the last 90 days. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APPN stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $149.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

