Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,766 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,084 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.9% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 190,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,916,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 76,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,571,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,516,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 76,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,250,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $161.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.34. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

