Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lessened by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,243 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 7.8% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $161.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.72 and a 200 day moving average of $164.34. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

