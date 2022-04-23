Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,127 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,842 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $161.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.