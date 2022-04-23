Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 787,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 22,245 shares during the period. Apple comprises 6.4% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $139,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,594,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $161.79 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

