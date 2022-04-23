Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 809,554 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,736 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 7.4% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $143,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 81,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 180,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,606,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

Shares of AAPL opened at $161.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

