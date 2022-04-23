Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,358 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,457 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 129,760,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545,821 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,456,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,369,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after buying an additional 712,353 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,173,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after buying an additional 2,796,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Banco Santander by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,566,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after buying an additional 942,240 shares during the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.19) to €4.20 ($4.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.30) to €4.20 ($4.52) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.87.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.37 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.0571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 7.84%.

Banco Santander Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.