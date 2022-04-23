BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of BCE by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.74. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $59.34.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 120.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

