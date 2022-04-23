Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have lagged the industry in a year, courtesy of a dismal earnings surprise trend that continued in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. The company reported the fourth straight quarter of an earnings miss in the fiscal fourth quarter. Sales lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both top and bottom lines were hurt by the adverse impacts of the global supply chain, the omicron variant, and geopolitical turbulence that dampened consumer confidence. The lack of available inventory is likley to persist in early fiscal 2022. Weak margins and high debt levels remain concerning. However, management issued an upbeat fiscal 2022 view. The company is progressing well with the transformation plan, including store fleet optimization and remodeling programs. Its newly launched Owned Brands and enhanced digital capabilities also bode well.”

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $13.69.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at about $64,050,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at about $12,329,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after purchasing an additional 598,310 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,052,000. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 241.6% during the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 525,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 371,636 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.