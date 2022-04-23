Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BHVN shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.27.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $106.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.06. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

