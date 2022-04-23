Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Cable One by 38.0% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cable One by 5,503.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 40,451 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $4,520,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cable One by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of CABO opened at $1,342.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,463.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,621.42. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,334.20 and a 1 year high of $2,136.14.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

CABO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,041.86.

About Cable One (Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.