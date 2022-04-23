CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). CatchMark Timber Trust also reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 57.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTT. Zacks Investment Research cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

NYSE:CTT opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $433.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 48,671 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

