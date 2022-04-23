Clarius Group LLC Has $37.80 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,878 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,517 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 21.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $161.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.34. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.24.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.