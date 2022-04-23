Colony Family Offices LLC Invests $3.25 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,308 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,000. Apple makes up about 1.6% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,986,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 81,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 180,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,606,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $161.79 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

