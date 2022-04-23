Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHCT opened at $39.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $988.63 million, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 203.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHCT shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

