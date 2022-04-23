Concentrum Wealth Management Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.7% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.37.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $274.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.54.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

