Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,314,000 after purchasing an additional 853,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 929,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 200,987 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,055,000 after purchasing an additional 157,522 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.18.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $98.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

