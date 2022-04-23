CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7,441.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $55.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.02. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.08.

About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.