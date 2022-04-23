D James Bidzos Sells 3,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $641,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,756,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total value of $645,060.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total value of $601,860.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $630,780.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $647,130.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $648,810.00.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $205.85 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $198.53 and a one year high of $257.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.51.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 19.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter worth $8,259,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

