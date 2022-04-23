Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 414 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in APA by 69.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $40.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

