Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGYS. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $73,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,050 shares of company stock worth $721,921 in the last 90 days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.05 million, a P/E ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 1.37. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

