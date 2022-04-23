Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,879 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,628 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 101,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 555,732 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,730,000 after purchasing an additional 724,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.45.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a current ratio of 21.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. The business had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 59,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,196.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,067 shares in the company, valued at $21,186,240.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,314,750 and sold 523,062 shares worth $7,435,589. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

