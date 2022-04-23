Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys New Position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRTS opened at $3.06 on Friday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $222.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Gritstone bio ( NASDAQ:GRTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Gritstone bio from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

