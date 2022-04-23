Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in KnowBe4 were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $304,353.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,424 shares of company stock valued at $410,350 over the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNBE shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KnowBe4 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.53.

KNBE opened at $23.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61. KnowBe4, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.07.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

