Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $106,000 Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 9,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 855,939 shares in the company, valued at $15,629,446.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.48 and a 1-year high of $67.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $379.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.82.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

