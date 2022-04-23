Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.95. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $611,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,767 shares of company stock worth $936,685. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

