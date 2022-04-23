Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) by 170.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,072,000 after acquiring an additional 278,411 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 37,504 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 144.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 105.3% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 75,865 shares in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $4.23 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $19.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

