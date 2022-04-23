Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 372 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 200,457 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 37,335 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 372,126 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.06.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $32.96 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

