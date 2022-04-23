Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes $101,000 Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,316 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $8,660,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATEN. StockNews.com began coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A10 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $219,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $41,406.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,493 shares of company stock valued at $733,296. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $19.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.03.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.95%. The company had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

A10 Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.