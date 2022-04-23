Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) by 1,905.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13,182.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $10.38 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $12.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. The company has a market cap of $607.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.02). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 306.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.17%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.