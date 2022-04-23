Derbend Asset Management Has $7.58 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Derbend Asset Management boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,689 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Apple makes up 7.4% of Derbend Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,795,295,000 after acquiring an additional 759,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,413,006,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,246,196,000 after buying an additional 414,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $161.79 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

