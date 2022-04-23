Dover (NYSE:DOV) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $177.00 to $161.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Dover traded as low as $138.59 and last traded at $146.02, with a volume of 21807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.52.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

