Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stake Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Envista worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVST. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Envista by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

NVST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

NYSE:NVST opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average is $43.97. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $244,243.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,755.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,621,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,829 shares of company stock worth $7,852,658. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

