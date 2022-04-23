Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,381,000 after purchasing an additional 52,767 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 800,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,643,000 after purchasing an additional 49,818 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 352,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

FC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of FC opened at $41.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $601.69 million, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34. Franklin Covey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Covey Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.