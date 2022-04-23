Gries Financial LLC Sells 340 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gries Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,533 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.1% of Gries Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.37.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $274.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

