HC Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HC Advisors LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.2% of HC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,795,295,000 after acquiring an additional 759,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,413,006,000 after acquiring an additional 197,442 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,246,196,000 after acquiring an additional 414,835 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $161.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.34. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.