Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 10,000 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. Apple accounts for 1.6% of Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,696,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $301,320,000 after acquiring an additional 191,473 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,978,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,433,913,000 after acquiring an additional 227,535 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 192,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $161.79 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

