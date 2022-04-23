Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Position Reduced by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,145,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,248,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,205 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,236 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,479,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -399.87%.

HST has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

