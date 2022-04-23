Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.1% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,986,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 81,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 180,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,606,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $161.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.34. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.