Ignite Planners LLC Invests $5.05 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,599 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.3% of Ignite Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $274.03 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.65 and a 200-day moving average of $310.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.37.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.