Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases 658 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.1% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $161.79 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.72 and its 200-day moving average is $164.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

