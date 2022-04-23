International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,853 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.34% of International Bancshares worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in International Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 525,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,286,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBOC opened at $40.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.11. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 2.7%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

