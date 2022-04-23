Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 472,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 58,016 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSY opened at $49.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $50.53.

