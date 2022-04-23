Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Acquires 1,877 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.7% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 373,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $66,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $3,251,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 190,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 76,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.24.

Shares of AAPL opened at $161.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.34. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

