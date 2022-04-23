iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 56,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of IXJ opened at $85.58 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $79.46 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.94.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

