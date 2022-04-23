Jefferies Financial Group Raises Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $625.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q3 2022 earnings at $7.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANTM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $537.95.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM opened at $502.63 on Thursday. Anthem has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Anthem will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Anthem by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Anthem by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Anthem by 2.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Anthem by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.