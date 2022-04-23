JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000.

BBJP stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.99.

