KBC Group NV Acquires New Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AKR opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 80.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 276.93%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

