KBC Group NV Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

KBC Group NV cut its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a positive change from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is 93.79%.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

